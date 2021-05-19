International Paper Company [IP] gain 28.92% so far this year. What now?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.25%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that International Paper Declares Dividend.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per share for the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on June 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock rose by 106.44%. The one-year International Paper Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.32. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.06 billion, with 392.80 million shares outstanding and 390.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 5221493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $60.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 62.58 for the last single week of trading, and 48.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

IP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 97.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,435 million, or 82.80% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,153,278, which is approximately 15.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,261,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -7.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,670,646 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 21,399,769 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 276,734,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,804,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,435 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,423 shares during the same period.