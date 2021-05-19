Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 million, down -29.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] traded at a high on 05/18/21, posting a 12.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.76. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Guardion Health Sciences to Acquire Activ Nutritional, LLC and Its Well-Known Viactiv® Brand of Products from Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acquisition to Transform and Strengthen Guardion’s Clinical Nutrition Product Portfolio.

Guardion Will Continue to Explore Additional Growth Opportunities to Further Expand its Presence in the Clinical Nutrition Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17319782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at 11.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.84%.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $39.99 million, with 24.43 million shares outstanding and 22.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 17319782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has GHSI stock performed recently?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0600, while it was recorded at 1.5740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3458 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -449.89 and a Gross Margin at -6.47. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -453.56.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -78.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.11. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$659,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.90% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 627,264, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 583,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in GHSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.49 million in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,064,264 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 68,205 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 619,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,752,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 907,888 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 37,011 shares during the same period.