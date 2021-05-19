Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Revenue clocked in at $247.30 million, up 79.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update on Impact of Colombian National Protests and Blockades.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) announced an update on the impact of the ongoing national protests in Colombia on the Company’s operations. All production volumes are unaudited and on a working interest before royalties (“WI”) basis and are expressed in barrels of oil per day (“bopd”), unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, GTE stock rose by 136.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $235.00 million, with 366.98 million shares outstanding and 359.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, GTE stock reached a trading volume of 7598754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6997, while it was recorded at 0.6748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4719 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 24.30% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 44,635,809, which is approximately -29.732% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 11,456,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 million in GTE stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $3.94 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 15.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 8,356,950 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 64,085,763 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,485,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,927,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,143,876 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,945,123 shares during the same period.