For Aemetis Inc. [AMTX], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] gained 20.94% on the last trading session, reaching $12.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Aemetis, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Aemetis, Inc. (NYSE:AMTX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79293.

Aemetis Inc. represents 26.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $319.92 million with the latest information. AMTX stock price has been found in the range of $9.8401 to $12.8399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 4659613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for AMTX stock

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, AMTX shares dropped by -33.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 456.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1519.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.67 and a Gross Margin at +6.66. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.14.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.53. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 322.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 213.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 85.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 132.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $117 million, or 41.90% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,836,558, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,772,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.03 million in AMTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $17.1 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 7,999,177 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,473,052 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,076,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,548,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,489,248 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 227,967 shares during the same period.