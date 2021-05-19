Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $43

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] jumped around 0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.65 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on May 15, 2021 that EXELON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Exelon Corporation – EXC.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Exelon Corporation (NasdaqGS: EXC).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Between July and October 2019, the Company disclosed that it and its subsidiary, Commonwealth Edison Company (“ComEd”), had received two grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois (“USAO”) and that the SEC was investigating their lobbying activities. On July 16, 2020, ComEd agreed to a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (“DPA”) with the USAO that included an admission that from 2011 to 2019, it arranged for jobs, vendor subcontracts, and other benefits to “political allies” of a high-level elected state official for the purpose of garnering influence “with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business,” and required payment of a $200 million fine and the institution of various remedial compliance policies and practices.

Exelon Corporation stock is now 8.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $45.725 and lowest of $44.892 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.37, which means current price is +19.02% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 8249127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.20, while it was recorded at 44.67 for the last single week of trading, and 41.21 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.36%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $35,349 million, or 80.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,795,147, which is approximately 0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,724,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.32 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,716,083 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 45,850,921 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 683,786,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,353,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,677,741 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,986,739 shares during the same period.