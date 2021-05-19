Craig Hallum lifts GAN Limited [GAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] loss -6.28% on the last trading session, reaching $15.21 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that GAN Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total revenues of $27.8 million up 263% versus prior year on B2B growth and addition of Coolbet.

Strong execution and new customer launches drive 52% growth in B2B revenues versus prior quarter.

GAN Limited represents 27.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $596.08 million with the latest information. GAN stock price has been found in the range of $14.61 to $16.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, GAN reached a trading volume of 2380210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GAN Limited [GAN]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on GAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for GAN stock

GAN Limited [GAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, GAN shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

GAN Limited [GAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAN Limited [GAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. GAN Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.50.

Return on Total Capital for GAN is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAN Limited [GAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, GAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAN Limited [GAN] managed to generate an average of -$70,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

GAN Limited [GAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GAN Limited posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAN.

An analysis of insider ownership at GAN Limited [GAN]

There are presently around $272 million, or 45.80% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,052,413, which is approximately 398.051% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,649,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.09 million in GAN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $19.88 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAN Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 6,932,549 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,299,196 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,674,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,906,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,407,865 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,666,235 shares during the same period.