CJS Securities slashes price target on NN Inc. [NNBR] – find out why.

NN Inc. [NASDAQ: NNBR] surged by $1.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.55 during the day while it closed the day at $9.37. The company report on May 14, 2021 that NN, Inc. Announces Cooperation Agreement with Corre Partners, Adds New Independent Director.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, announced its Board of Directors has voted to expand its Board by appointing Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Performance Materials and Technologies of Honeywell International Inc., as a director, effective immediately.

NN will also nominate Dr. Gautam to stand for election at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 27, 2021. This nomination will be included in a supplement to the proxy statement to be mailed to NN stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NN Inc. stock has also gained 26.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNBR stock has inclined by 33.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.36% and gained 42.62% year-on date.

The market cap for NNBR stock reached $398.32 million, with 42.67 million shares outstanding and 42.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 291.85K shares, NNBR reached a trading volume of 1263811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NN Inc. [NNBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNBR shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for NN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for NN Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NN Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

NNBR stock trade performance evaluation

NN Inc. [NNBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.28. With this latest performance, NNBR shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.50 for NN Inc. [NNBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

NN Inc. [NNBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NN Inc. [NNBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.95. NN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.63.

Return on Total Capital for NNBR is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NN Inc. [NNBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.11. Additionally, NNBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NN Inc. [NNBR] managed to generate an average of -$45,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.NN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NN Inc. [NNBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NN Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NN Inc. go to 15.00%.

NN Inc. [NNBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $357 million, or 94.50% of NNBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNBR stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 5,054,691, which is approximately -7.337% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,961,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.12 million in NNBR stocks shares; and CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35.19 million in NNBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NN Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in NN Inc. [NASDAQ:NNBR] by around 2,780,425 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,846,932 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,502,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,129,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNBR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,850 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,329 shares during the same period.