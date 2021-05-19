Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $45

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] slipped around -0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.66 at the close of the session, down -1.15%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Carrier to Present at Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the virtual Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. ET.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 15.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.48 and lowest of $43.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.65, which means current price is +27.62% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 6330640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $50.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CARR stock. On March 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 41 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.41, while it was recorded at 43.43 for the last single week of trading, and 36.86 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $32,168 million, or 86.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,217,748, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,748,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in CARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.45 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -18.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 87,094,826 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 78,430,585 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 571,266,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,791,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,796,106 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,260,628 shares during the same period.