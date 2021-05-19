BofA Securities lifts The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a low on 05/18/21, posting a -2.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.75. The company report on May 18, 2021 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference.

Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference, at 2:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until July 1, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5408873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $44.35 billion, with 882.56 million shares outstanding and 873.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 5408873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $52.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BK stock. On November 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 42 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 229.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.23.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.25, while it was recorded at 51.47 for the last single week of trading, and 41.41 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.52.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $36,976 million, or 86.90% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,154,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.12 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 50,868,465 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 63,806,378 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 613,909,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,584,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,234 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 16,412,542 shares during the same period.