Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently 5.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] gained 5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.38 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2021 that Aurora to Participate in BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Virtual Conference.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that the Company will be participating at the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Virtual Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Miguel Martin, and Chief Financial Officer, Glen Ibbott, will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 197.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $6.96 to $7.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 5347823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.67. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $188 million, or 21.80% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,507,547, which is approximately 76.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,456,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.27 million in ACB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.83 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 151.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,379,091 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,400,035 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 14,705,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,484,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,049 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 489,793 shares during the same period.