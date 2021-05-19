Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] Stock trading around $1.65 per share: What’s Next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] slipped around -0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, down -26.99%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 along with the progress to reopen the Cosalá Operations, continued exploration success at the Galena Complex and an update for Relief Canyon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005486/en/.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is now -48.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USAS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.26 and lowest of $2.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.90, which means current price is +3.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, USAS reached a trading volume of 13923918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

How has USAS stock performed recently?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.88. With this latest performance, USAS shares dropped by -27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3000, while it was recorded at 2.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6900 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.68 and a Gross Margin at -52.12. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.93.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $54 million, or 26.09% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6,481,689, which is approximately 16.769% of the company’s market cap and around 3.46% of the total institutional ownership; MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 4,601,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 million in USAS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.89 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 41.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 5,530,041 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,338,509 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,622,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,491,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,423 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 465,220 shares during the same period.