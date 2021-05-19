Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $3.38 billion, down -8.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $2.52. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The link to the webcast, as well as an audio replay, will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

A sum of 18491083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $138.40 and dropped to a low of $131.49 until finishing in the latest session at $135.02.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.0. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $187.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $245, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 7.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.82, while it was recorded at 136.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,600 million, or 55.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,833,979, which is approximately 20.153% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,671,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.67 million in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $486.18 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly -37.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 25,311,756 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 23,197,772 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 31,490,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,000,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,598,337 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,746,659 shares during the same period.