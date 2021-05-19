AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is 4.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] traded at a high on 05/18/21, posting a 9.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.29. The company report on May 18, 2021 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

$67.3 million of cash and short-term investments at March 31, 2021.

432 formulary approvals at April 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6454599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.28%.

The market cap for ACRX stock reached $136.46 million, with 119.10 million shares outstanding and 116.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 6454599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.27.

How has ACRX stock performed recently?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.18. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4650, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5786 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -747.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.77. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$747,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

Insider trade positions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $42 million, or 27.00% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,614,345, which is approximately 34.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 5,248,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in ACRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.6 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 28.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 12,524,279 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 723,836 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,428,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,676,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,558,135 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 285,282 shares during the same period.