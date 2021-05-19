Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] moved up 14.71: Why It’s Important

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] jumped around 0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, up 14.71%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results.

Patient enrollment ongoing for EB-101 pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study.

Positive interim MPS III data presented at 17th Annual WORLDSymposium; additional neurocognitive assessments of patients treated in high dose cohort 3 in MPS IIIA Transpher A study and additional clinical data from MPS IIIB Transpher B study expected in 2021.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -0.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.61 and lowest of $1.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.79, which means current price is +23.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 1993672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.08. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7499, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8473 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -485.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.34.

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -32.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.51. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$1,108,342 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Insider trade positions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $49 million, or 36.80% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,007,272, which is approximately -3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,980,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.45 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 9.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 5,093,251 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,176,622 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,979,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,249,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,900 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,060,172 shares during the same period.