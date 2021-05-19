22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] is 106.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.02%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that 22nd Century VP of Regulatory Science to Present on Health Disparities Caused by Cigarette Addiction at FDLI Annual Conference.

Research Shows Cigarette Addiction Disproportionately Harms Minority and Vulnerable Communities; Mandating Reduced Nicotine Content in Cigarettes Would Help Counteract Years of Targeted Marketing of Addictive and Deadly Products by Big Tobacco.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced that the Company’s Vice President of Regulatory Science, John Pritchard, will present at the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) Annual Conference as part of the event’s session, “Tobacco and Nicotine Use and Health Disparities: How to Address Equity Issues through FDA Actions,” on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The session will focus on the health disparities caused by tobacco and nicotine products among different groups within society, including a review of the use of mentholated products and their disproportionately high impact on African Americans. Pritchard and the other invited panelists will also make recommendations on how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can accelerate and improve health outcomes through public education and regulation, such as a nicotine cap to make all cigarettes “minimally or non-addictive.”.

Over the last 12 months, XXII stock rose by 465.99%.

The market cap for the stock reached $686.60 million, with 144.26 million shares outstanding and 136.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, XXII stock reached a trading volume of 3705861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

XXII Stock Performance Analysis:

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, XXII shares gained by 28.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 457.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 465.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 22nd Century Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

XXII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XXII.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $167 million, or 26.20% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,304,013, which is approximately 98.935% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,169,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.07 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.09 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 13,023,008 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,098,999 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,673,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,795,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,585,260 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 261,711 shares during the same period.