Yalla Group Limited [YALA] Stock trading around $18.36 per share: What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] traded at a low on 05/17/21, posting a -8.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.36. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2595105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yalla Group Limited stands at 10.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for YALA stock reached $2.45 billion, with 146.03 million shares outstanding and 18.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, YALA reached a trading volume of 2595105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has YALA stock performed recently?

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, YALA shares dropped by -19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Earnings analysis for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yalla Group Limited go to 55.00%.

Insider trade positions for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 3,375,049 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 883,635 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 118,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,377,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,050,043 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 773,488 shares during the same period.