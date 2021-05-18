William Blair lifts Poshmark Inc. [POSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] plunged by -$2.59 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.14 during the day while it closed the day at $33.99. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q1 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 43% Year over Year to $441.0 millionQ1 Total Revenue Grew 42% Year over Year to $81.0 millionQ1 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million with 5.2% margins.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company posted net revenues of $81.0 million, which is a 42% year-over-year increase from the first quarter of 2020. Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) grew 43% year-over-year to $441.0 million, up from $309.3 million in the same period last year.

The market cap for POSH stock reached $2.39 billion, with 70.22 million shares outstanding and 9.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 740.87K shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 1129998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11.

POSH stock trade performance evaluation

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.64, while it was recorded at 38.53 for the last single week of trading.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $190 million, or 24.30% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 973,865, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 817,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.77 million in POSH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.24 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 5,592,999 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,592,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,592,999 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.