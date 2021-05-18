why Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.80

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.94 during the day while it closed the day at $23.18. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Under Armour Reports First Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company’s 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges, impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects, and with respect to certain measures, the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company’s convertible debt, and related tax effects. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

“Under Armour is off to an excellent start for the year. Our first-quarter results demonstrate that our improved operating model and investments we’re making to amplify our connection with consumers are enabling us to deliver against strong demand for our brand,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “Additionally, with a solid balance sheet and well-managed inventory, we’re confident in our ability to drive well through 2021 as we get back on offense and make measured progress to returning to sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has inclined by 3.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.76% and gained 35.00% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $9.38 billion, with 456.01 million shares outstanding and 383.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7965780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.25 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,070 million, or 91.20% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,712,153, which is approximately 0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,897,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.6 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $213.29 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 152.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 40,587,210 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 30,895,996 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 104,090,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,574,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,079,608 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,716,657 shares during the same period.