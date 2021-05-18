Weidai Ltd. [WEI] Revenue clocked in at $244.30 million, down -21.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] gained 12.90% or 0.12 points to close at $1.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1486929 shares. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Weidai Ltd. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 8, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

It opened the trading session at $0.98, the shares rose to $1.00 and dropped to $0.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEI points out that the company has recorded -30.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 845.79K shares, WEI reached to a volume of 1486929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, WEI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2777, while it was recorded at 0.9850 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4244 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.23 and a Gross Margin at +49.41. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.02. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weidai Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEI.

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 328,469 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,610 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 33,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 299,867 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,610 shares during the same period.