Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credit Suisse Group AG stock is now -17.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.515 and lowest of $10.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.87, which means current price is +6.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 6956626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.66.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.72. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 646.16. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of $54,726 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $574 million, or 2.00% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. with ownership of 5,140,178, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,594,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.29 million in CS stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $36.8 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 17,678,285 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,864,686 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 26,024,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,567,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,666,549 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,764,749 shares during the same period.