Wall Street Analyst Resumed Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] traded at a low on 05/17/21, posting a -6.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.53. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Sunworks Names Judith Hall as New Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

25-Year Renewable Energy Veteran to Lead Board in Next Phase of Company’s Evolution.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for commercial, public works and residential markets, announced that Judith Hall has been named Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Ms. Hall, who joined the Sunworks Board as an independent director in October 2019, succeeds Charles Cargile, who has served as Chairman since January 2020. Mr. Cargile will continue to serve on the Sunworks Board of Directors until the annual meeting of shareholders in June 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2352505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunworks Inc. stands at 13.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.10%.

The market cap for SUNW stock reached $193.30 million, with 27.05 million shares outstanding and 26.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 2352505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on SUNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has SUNW stock performed recently?

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -30.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1908.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.63 and a Gross Margin at +13.01. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.04.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.40. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$130,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunworks Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -757.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

There are presently around $60 million, or 25.90% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,508,674, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 716,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 million in SUNW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.72 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 328.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 6,581,841 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 400,194 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,030,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,012,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,201,258 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 135,213 shares during the same period.