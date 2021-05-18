Wall Street Analyst Resumed Iteris Inc. [ITI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ: ITI] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.65 during the day while it closed the day at $7.62. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Iteris Awarded $1.1 Million Contract by City of San Antonio for Traffic Signal Optimization Engineering Services.

New Contract Expands the Company’s Market Penetration in Texas.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Agreement is the seventh major contract awarded to Iteris in Texas in recent years.

Iteris Inc. stock has also gained 25.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITI stock has inclined by 23.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.71% and gained 34.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ITI stock reached $303.28 million, with 41.21 million shares outstanding and 40.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 282.77K shares, ITI reached a trading volume of 1596872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iteris Inc. [ITI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITI shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Iteris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Iteris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ITI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iteris Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

ITI stock trade performance evaluation

Iteris Inc. [ITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.54. With this latest performance, ITI shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Iteris Inc. [ITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Iteris Inc. [ITI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iteris Inc. [ITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.70. Iteris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Total Capital for ITI is now -7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.07. Additionally, ITI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] managed to generate an average of -$13,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Iteris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iteris Inc. [ITI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iteris Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iteris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Iteris Inc. [ITI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188 million, or 67.30% of ITI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITI stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 3,057,805, which is approximately 11.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,921,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.26 million in ITI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.82 million in ITI stock with ownership of nearly -15.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iteris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ:ITI] by around 4,411,103 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,633,782 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,669,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,714,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,767,297 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 486,138 shares during the same period.