Wall Street Analyst Resumed Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 7.01% on the last trading session, reaching $12.67 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”) announced the pricing of its upsized private placement to eligible purchasers of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Antero Resources estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $593 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated expenses. Antero Resources intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the previously announced redemption of its 5.625% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) on June 1, 2021 at par plus accrued interest and to use the remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility. The offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of such redemption.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 296.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.63 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $10.98 to $11.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 9286981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $11.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $6 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 406.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -131.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $2,691 million, or 69.80% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,460,307, which is approximately 13.294% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,662,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.79 million in AR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $203.81 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 29.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 40,874,655 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 49,099,205 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 122,378,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,352,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,393,530 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,704 shares during the same period.