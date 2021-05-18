Wall Street Analyst Downgrade JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] surged by $2.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $164.45 during the day while it closed the day at $164.01. The company report on May 15, 2021 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series V preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JPM stock has inclined by 16.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.89% and gained 29.07% year-on date.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $488.88 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 10477681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $165.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $110 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 541.10.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.26, while it was recorded at 160.54 for the last single week of trading, and 125.38 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $360,479 million, or 73.40% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,068,129, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,355,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.53 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.2 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,551 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 118,409,426 shares. Additionally, 1,457 investors decreased positions by around 96,462,624 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 1,983,033,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,197,906,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,360,991 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 11,043,234 shares during the same period.