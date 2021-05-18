Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] closed the trading session at $20.87 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.12, while the highest price level was $23.19. The company report on May 17, 2021 that ESPERION Appoints Sheldon Koenig as President and CEO.

— Mr. Koenig has 30 years of commercial and operational experience as an accomplished leader in the cardiovascular space; previously served as ESPERION COO –.

— Succeeds Tim Mayleben, who served as President and CEO for almost a decade and will continue to serve as a senior advisor –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.73 percent and weekly performance of -5.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 666.46K shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 1732852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 30.48 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.35 and a Gross Margin at +98.71. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -57.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.67. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$299,689 per employee.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted 4.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $594 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 4,118,085, which is approximately 3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 3,989,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.25 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $55.93 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 2,251,146 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 4,605,537 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 21,610,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,467,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,134 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,525 shares during the same period.