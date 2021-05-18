View Inc. [VIEW] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $11

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] gained 14.58% on the last trading session, reaching $7.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that View, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the leader in smart windows, announced financial results for the first quarter 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

View Inc. represents 63.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60 billion with the latest information. VIEW stock price has been found in the range of $6.12 to $6.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, VIEW reached a trading volume of 1191746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about View Inc. [VIEW]:

Goldman have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for VIEW stock

View Inc. [VIEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, VIEW shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading.

View Inc. [VIEW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at View Inc. [VIEW]

There are presently around $682 million, or 68.60% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,300,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.33 million in VIEW stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $19.3 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly -6.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 82,243,487 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 15,905,812 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,808,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,340,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,361,810 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 14,087,047 shares during the same period.