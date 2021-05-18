VEON Ltd. [VEON] is 21.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $1.84 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.84, while the highest price level was $1.88. The company report on May 5, 2021 that VEON Announces Annual General Meeting.

Sergi Herrero and Irene Shvakman join Board slate.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has announced that its Board of Directors has set the date for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 10 June 2021. The record date for the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been set for 5 May 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.85 percent and weekly performance of 4.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 6851910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7702, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5799 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

There are presently around $624 million, or 24.80% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 74,053,196, which is approximately 11.603% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 47,727,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.82 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $69.55 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -12.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 53,003,962 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 26,828,010 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 259,422,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,254,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,750,110 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,997,110 shares during the same period.