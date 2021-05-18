U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Stock trading around $0.96 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.96 at the close of the session, up 22.59%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the “Company”, “U.S. Well Services” or “we”) (NASDAQ: USWS) reported first quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is now 131.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USWS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.05 and lowest of $0.803 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.37, which means current price is +151.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 7958985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

How has USWS stock performed recently?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 26.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9951, while it was recorded at 0.8050 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7004 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $37 million, or 45.00% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.6 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.76 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 91.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 5,827,815 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,687,755 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 30,395,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,911,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231,558 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,373,724 shares during the same period.