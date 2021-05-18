The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is -1.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price plunged by -0.20 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on May 12, 2021 that P&G and GLAAD Announce “The Visibility Project” and Release New Research to Advance LGBTQ Visibility in Advertising.

P&G commits more than $1 million over three years and partners with GLAAD to bring together brands and agencies working to advance LGBTQ inclusion in advertising.

New GLAAD and P&G study of 200 senior marketing and advertising professionals finds executives recognize LGBTQ inclusion as a force for positive social change, yet concerns exist around response from LGBTQ community if representation is not authentic.

A sum of 7685957 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.59M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $139.10 and dropped to a low of $137.67 until finishing in the latest session at $137.73.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.78. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $147.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $149, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.75, while it was recorded at 137.20 for the last single week of trading, and 135.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 8.68%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217,145 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,845,521, which is approximately -1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,107,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.46 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.36 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,465 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 55,113,185 shares. Additionally, 1,295 investors decreased positions by around 64,747,847 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,456,738,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,576,599,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,671,992 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,640 shares during the same period.