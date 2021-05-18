The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $132.50 billion, up 17.73% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.465 during the day while it closed the day at $37.39. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Kroger to Participate in Virtual BMO 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that Gary Millerchip, Kroger’s CFO, will address investors at the virtual BMO 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on “Events & Presentations” to access the event. The presentation will be available in an archived format following the conference.

The Kroger Co. stock has also loss -3.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 11.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.73% and gained 17.73% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $27.82 billion, with 761.00 million shares outstanding and 740.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5942643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $35.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.74, while it was recorded at 37.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.22 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.25. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.99. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 7.60%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,728 million, or 88.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,072,030, which is approximately 2.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,351,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $1.91 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 52.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 50,956,754 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 80,495,669 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 503,145,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,598,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,593,774 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,288,600 shares during the same period.