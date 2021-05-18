The Boeing Company [BA] Revenue clocked in at $56.97 billion, up 6.73% YTD: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $5.83. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Lufthansa Group to Purchase Five Additional 787 Dreamliners.

– Europe’s largest airline group increases its order book to 25 787-9s.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group announced the airline group will continue its fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners. The incremental order further supports the group’s efforts to reduce complexity in its long-haul fleet and improve overall environmental performance by introducing more fuel-efficient widebody jets.

A sum of 9655993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.94M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $228.81 and dropped to a low of $224.35 until finishing in the latest session at $228.47.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.4. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $255.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $196 to $229. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $275, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 7.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.52, while it was recorded at 226.74 for the last single week of trading, and 203.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -4.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,472 million, or 54.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 46,144,200, which is approximately -6.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,421,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.69 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.28 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 1.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,138 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 27,682,192 shares. Additionally, 806 investors decreased positions by around 19,860,338 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 269,664,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,206,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,931 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,454 shares during the same period.