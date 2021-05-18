PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] is 43.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ: PTE] traded at a low on 05/14/21, posting a -21.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.98. The company report on May 14, 2021 that PolarityTE Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Business Update.

First Quarter 2021 Total Revenues of $4.71 million Compared to $3.59 million in Fourth Quarter of 2020.

PolarityTE to host conference call and webcast, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9070393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PolarityTE Inc. stands at 14.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

The market cap for PTE stock reached $99.87 million, with 80.59 million shares outstanding and 64.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, PTE reached a trading volume of 9070393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PolarityTE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for PolarityTE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolarityTE Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

How has PTE stock performed recently?

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, PTE shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1079, while it was recorded at 1.1693 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0800 for the last 200 days.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -415.82 and a Gross Margin at +25.95. PolarityTE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -423.21.

Return on Total Capital for PTE is now -103.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.55. Additionally, PTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] managed to generate an average of -$535,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PolarityTE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolarityTE Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolarityTE Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]

There are presently around $13 million, or 15.90% of PTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTE stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 2,251,568, which is approximately 1571.766% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,009,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 million in PTE stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.65 million in PTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolarityTE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ:PTE] by around 6,853,739 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,628,992 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,501,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,984,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,881 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 814,608 shares during the same period.