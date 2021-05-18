Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] moved up 48.75: Why It’s Important

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] jumped around 0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.19 at the close of the session, up 48.75%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that PINTEC Announces Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, announced that it held its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) on May 7, 2021. At the EGM, the shareholders:.

1. resolved as an ordinary resolution that the authorized share capital of the Company be changed to US$250,000, divided into 2,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, comprising of (i) 750,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, (ii) 250,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, and (iii) 1,000,000,000 shares of no specific class of a par value of US$0.000125 each, by the re-designation of 1,000,000,000 authorized but unissued Class A ordinary shares as shares of no specific class; and.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is now 21.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.29 and lowest of $0.8094 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.99, which means current price is +56.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, PT reached a trading volume of 18941759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.67. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 38.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0993, while it was recorded at 0.8839 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0944 for the last 200 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.71.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -944.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.79. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$271,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 107,064, which is approximately 60.696% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 32,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in PT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $24000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly -59.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 75,071 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 50,242 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 51,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,632 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,776 shares during the same period.