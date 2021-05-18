Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] moved up 17.30: Why It’s Important

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] traded at a high on 05/17/21, posting a 17.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.62. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Onconova Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14232586 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.35%.

The market cap for ONTX stock reached $139.47 million, with 236.61 million shares outstanding and 221.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.44M shares, ONTX reached a trading volume of 14232586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 697.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has ONTX stock performed recently?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8294, while it was recorded at 0.5421 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6369 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10819.48. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10890.48.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -281.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,096,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Insider trade positions for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

There are presently around $21 million, or 17.10% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,538,274, which is approximately 27.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,472,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in ONTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.28 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 19,681,480 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,042,340 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,629,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,352,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,471,430 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 399,204 shares during the same period.