Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] – find out why.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] traded at a high on 05/17/21, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.17. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $1.45 Billion in Cash, Creating Premier Global Provider of Sustainable Fiber-Based Consumer Packaging Solutions.

– Combination strengthens global positioning and expands scale in large and growing European fiber-based consumer packaging markets.

– Growth trajectory of combined company aligns with Vision 2025, providing significant value creation for stockholders and other stakeholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6812021 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $5.54 billion, with 284.20 million shares outstanding and 281.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 6812021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $5,327 million, or 94.90% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,057,564, which is approximately 1.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 17,874,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.65 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $284.31 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 11.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 43,262,091 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 16,463,364 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 218,158,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,884,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,636,038 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,839,730 shares during the same period.