Mizuho lifts Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.88, while the highest price level was $1.9796. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its certificate of incorporation (the “Certificate of Amendment”) to implement a one-to-four reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock (the “Reverse Split”). The Reverse Split will become effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 18, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

When the Reverse Split becomes effective, every four shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one share of common stock, without any change in the par value per share. In addition, proportionate adjustments will be made to (i) the per share exercise price and the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of all outstanding stock options and warrants to purchase shares of common stock, (ii) the number of shares issuable upon the vesting of all restricted stock units and (iii) the number of shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive compensation plans. Any fraction of a share of common stock that would be created as a result of the Reverse Split will be cashed out at a price equal to the product of the closing price of the Company’s common stock on May 17, 2021 and the amount of the fractional share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.95 percent and weekly performance of -15.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.01M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 9464276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

ASRT stock trade performance evaluation

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.53. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6477, while it was recorded at 0.4714 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6697 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +50.99. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.64.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 617.99. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 476.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,737,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 22.80% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,924,132, which is approximately 169.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in ASRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.7 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -39.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 10,711,167 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 9,966,599 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,898,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,575,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,955,410 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,567,099 shares during the same period.