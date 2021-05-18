Market cap of Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] reaches 181.01M – now what?

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: NVVE] closed the trading session at $10.80 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.7001, while the highest price level was $13.35. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Nuvve Reports First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Financial Results.

Investor Conference Call to be Held at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (“Nuvve”) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.28 percent and weekly performance of 17.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.15K shares, NVVE reached to a volume of 16795419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

NVVE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.78. With this latest performance, NVVE shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.62. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.02.

Return on Total Capital for NVVE is now -179.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,237.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,237.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.70. Additionally, NVVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] managed to generate an average of -$148,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nuvve Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 24.80% of NVVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVVE stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 800,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 744,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 million in NVVE stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $7.85 million in NVVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvve Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:NVVE] by around 3,064,021 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 263,544 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 196,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,523,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVVE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,972,015 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 174,685 shares during the same period.