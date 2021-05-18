Market cap of iBio Inc. [IBIO] reaches 297.81M – now what?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, down -7.48%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that iBio Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Our focus on strategy execution was reflected in our third quarter results as we advanced our second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, defended our intellectual property rights, and achieved strong year-over-year revenue growth while adding new development services clients,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Also, more recently, we saw continued progress on new product and pipeline additions, including line extensions to our Bioanalytical Services offering, and a planned investment in the establishment of a new Drug Discovery team. Importantly, we believe that when our new discovery capabilities are installed, we will be able to more fully leverage the many ‘speed-to-clinic’ advantages conveyed by our proprietary FastPharming® System.”.

iBio Inc. stock is now 29.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBIO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.55 and lowest of $1.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.45, which means current price is +30.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, IBIO reached a trading volume of 10728509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iBio Inc. [IBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBIO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for iBio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has IBIO stock performed recently?

iBio Inc. [IBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, IBIO shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5052, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8186 for the last 200 days.

iBio Inc. [IBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -854.88. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1003.60.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -23.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.12. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$4,109,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Insider trade positions for iBio Inc. [IBIO]

There are presently around $60 million, or 16.60% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,432,756, which is approximately 33.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,562,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.37 million in IBIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.56 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 35.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 15,103,568 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,192,607 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 27,983,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,279,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,669 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 289,548 shares during the same period.