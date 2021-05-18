Market cap of Baidu Inc. [BIDU] reaches 64.42B – now what?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] surged by $2.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $187.8199 during the day while it closed the day at $189.20. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Baidu Apollo to Launch Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Services in Beijing, Demonstrating a New Commercialization Model for Autonomous Driving.

Passengers can experience a real driverless autonomous driving service at Beijing’s Shougang Park.

Visitors at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be able to ride the robotaxis as a regular transport option at the games.

Baidu Inc. stock has also gained 3.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has declined by -42.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.80% and lost -12.50% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $64.42 billion, with 340.48 million shares outstanding and 267.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 8444300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $325, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 165 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 8.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.84.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.67, while it was recorded at 185.54 for the last single week of trading, and 186.99 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.59%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,596 million, or 64.10% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,217,017, which is approximately 3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,841,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.79 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 39,617,395 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 53,248,571 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 79,416,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,282,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,900,047 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,741,518 shares during the same period.