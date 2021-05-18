Market Analysts see PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] loss -5.68% on the last trading session, reaching $31.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that PubMatic Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA above guidance; Raises 2021 financial outlook.

Multiple growth drivers deliver year over year revenue growth of 54% Delivered $4.9 million in net income and $14.5 million in adjusted EBITDA.

PubMatic Inc. represents 19.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $231.80 million with the latest information. PUBM stock price has been found in the range of $33.25 to $39.6699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 698.18K shares, PUBM reached a trading volume of 1155840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.90.

Trading performance analysis for PUBM stock

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.45, while it was recorded at 34.88 for the last single week of trading.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

There are presently around $176 million, or 96.00% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 824,063, which is approximately 59.279% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 823,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.28 million in PUBM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.16 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly -14.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 2,243,715 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,629,101 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,643,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,515,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,659 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 920,834 shares during the same period.