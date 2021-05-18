Market Analysts see Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.60%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Innoviz Technologies Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, reported its financial results and certain forward-looking guidance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as well as subsequent operational updates on commercial traction, technology leadership and corporate development.

Commercial Traction.

The market cap for the stock reached $222.48 million, with 19.01 million shares outstanding and 10.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.51K shares, INVZ stock reached a trading volume of 2263776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.60. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$258,634 per employee.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 30.60% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 3,456,204, which is approximately 1641.617% of the company’s market cap and around 27.65% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 574,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in INVZ stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.09 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 295.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 6,338,063 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,639,070 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,834,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,142,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,955 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,738 shares during the same period.