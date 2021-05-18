Market Analysts see Coupang Inc. [CPNG] falling to $40. Time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.42%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Coupang Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.95 billion, with 1.73 billion shares outstanding and 805.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 11054646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG], while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,350 million, or 31.40% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,242,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 22,054,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.43 million in CPNG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $230.86 million in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 91,951,986 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,951,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,951,986 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.