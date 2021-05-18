Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell -15.63% so far this year. What now?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] closed the trading session at $11.98 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.05, while the highest price level was $11.65. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Lufax Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.63 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, LU reached to a volume of 7541589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $18.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.53, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 14.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 32,655,531 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 11,717,103 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 125,937,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,309,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,636,801 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,113,993 shares during the same period.