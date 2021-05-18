Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Is Currently 14.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] price surged by 14.60 percent to reach at $1.07. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. (DPHC, RIDE) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) f

Lordstown stockholders who purchased or acquired DPHC or RIDE securities prior to September 21, 2020are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/xl-fleet-corp/, for additional information about their legal rights and options.

A sum of 13323871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.46M shares. Lordstown Motors Corp. shares reached a high of $7.40 and dropped to a low of $6.86 until finishing in the latest session at $8.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RIDE stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RIDE shares from 14 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$314,241 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $313 million, or 25.10% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,394,237, which is approximately 1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,599,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.63 million in RIDE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $30.21 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 268.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 13,755,926 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 15,347,134 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,204,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,307,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,271,904 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,726,902 shares during the same period.