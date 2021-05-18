Li Auto Inc. [LI] moved up 2.72: Why It’s Important

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] jumped around 0.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.85 at the close of the session, up 2.72%. The company report on May 2, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. April 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 5,539 Li ONEs in April 2021, representing a 111.3% year-over-year increase and taking the cumulative deliveries to 51,715. It took the Company only 17 months to reach the milestone of the 50,000th delivery from the first delivery of Li ONE in December 2019, creating the fastest record among all new energy vehicle companies.

The Company had 73 retail stores covering 53 cities, and 143 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 105 cities as of April 30, 2021. Going by the growing popularity of Li ONEs, Li Auto expects to capture an increasing share of the electric vehicle market with existing and new model launches down the road and will further strengthen its direct sales and servicing network.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now -34.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $18.50 and lowest of $17.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +17.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.34M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 9720071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Needham have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$5,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $2,033 million, or 12.10% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,803,558, which is approximately 374.626% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,787,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.03 million in LI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.03 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 215.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 66,014,406 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 21,230,292 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,605,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,850,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,943,019 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,054,939 shares during the same period.