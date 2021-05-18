JP Morgan slashes price target on HP Inc. [HPQ] – find out why.

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $33.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2021 that HP Launches Secure Printing for HP Indigo Digital Presses.

Preempt counterfeiting with the new HP Indigo 6K Secure Press and never-before-seen security printing solutions by HP Indigo Secure.

HP Inc. announced HP Indigo Secure, a suite of never-before-seen1 security and brand protection solutions.2 These solutions help security printers and print service providers protect their customers from counterfeiters and other product threats, the impact of which is estimated to reach $4.2 trillion, globally, in the next few years.3.

HP Inc. represents 1.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.52 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $32.33 to $33.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 8441528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $31.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.27. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.47, while it was recorded at 32.78 for the last single week of trading, and 24.53 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 15.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $31,753 million, or 82.30% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 125,305,099, which is approximately -16.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,973,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.5 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 57,649,092 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 97,241,997 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 806,145,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,036,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,162,279 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,827,292 shares during the same period.