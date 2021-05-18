JP Morgan lifts Roblox Corporation [RBLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price surged by 8.43 percent to reach at $5.98. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Roblox Corporation – Ordinary Shares – Class A to Host Earnings Call.

Roblox Corporation – Ordinary Shares – Class A (NYSE:RBLX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78845.

A sum of 16764666 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.30M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $76.97 and dropped to a low of $70.91 until finishing in the latest session at $76.93.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.09. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.02.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX], while it was recorded at 74.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,902 million, or 67.40% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 45,799,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 40,428,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.1 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 167,707,350 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,707,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 308 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,707,350 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.