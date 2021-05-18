Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $170.39 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $170.17, while the highest price level was $171.61. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Johnson & Johnson Joins World Health Organization in Efforts to Prevent Spread of Ebola in West Africa.

Up to 200,000 Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine regimens will be made available as part of a WHO early access clinical program now underway in Sierra Leone.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Company’s Ebola vaccine regimen also receives Prequalification from the WHO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.27 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 5128210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.58, while it was recorded at 169.53 for the last single week of trading, and 154.97 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 7.45%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $305,527 million, or 69.90% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 229,730,647, which is approximately 0.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 189,690,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.32 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.9 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,812 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 51,840,050 shares. Additionally, 1,278 investors decreased positions by around 63,197,219 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,678,069,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,793,106,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,843,529 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,331,557 shares during the same period.