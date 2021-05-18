Itau Corpbanca [ITCB] is 1.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Itau Corpbanca [NYSE: ITCB] loss -8.59% on the last trading session, reaching $5.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Itau Corpbanca – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Itau Corpbanca – ADR (NYSE:ITCB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76594.

Itau Corpbanca represents 341.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.68 billion with the latest information. ITCB stock price has been found in the range of $5.42 to $5.5752.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.40K shares, ITCB reached a trading volume of 968253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Corpbanca is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITCB in the course of the last twelve months was 0.96.

Itau Corpbanca [ITCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, ITCB shares dropped by -17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Itau Corpbanca [ITCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Corpbanca [ITCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.82. Itau Corpbanca’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.50.

Return on Total Capital for ITCB is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Corpbanca [ITCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 466.21. Additionally, ITCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.54.

Positions in Itau Corpbanca stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Corpbanca [NYSE:ITCB] by around 293,704 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 18,995 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 630,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 942,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,765 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 8,675 shares during the same period.