Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is 44.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] slipped around -0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.71 at the close of the session, down -3.25%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Citi Regional Tech Virtual Conference 2021 on May 20 – May 24, 2021.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that the Company will attend Citi Regional Tech Virtual Conference 2021 on May 20 – May 24, 2021.

The Company management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Citi Representative or the conference coordinator at: mtg@1on1schedule.com.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock is now 44.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIMX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.34 and lowest of $10.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.88, which means current price is +52.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 5430113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $14.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has HIMX stock performed recently?

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.93. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of $22,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX.

Insider trade positions for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $337 million, or 17.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,189,493, which is approximately 21.334% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,480,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.28 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.73 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 33.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 9,703,054 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,455,435 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,283,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,441,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,492,857 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,549 shares during the same period.